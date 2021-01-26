Public input still needed for Forsyth Park Master Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Friends of Forsyth still wants to hear from citizens about what they like and don’t like about Forsyth Park.
The group is currently working with a firm to create a Master Plan for this area of downtown Savannah. So far, the group has received more than 2,000 surveys and they’re still wanting more.
According to the feedback so far, there are three main reasons why people love to go to Forsyth Park. The Friends of Forsyth says many people like to come to the park to walk around, sit on a bench, or lay on a blanket and read a book. People also like to go to the park for special events and programming. And a number of people use it to workout.
The Friends of Forsyth plans to use this feedback when they decide what types of improvements need to be made to the park.
The co-chair of the Forsyth Park Master Plan Project says some people have expressed concern that the group is trying to change the park, but she says that is not the case.
“It’s really about protecting and preserving what’s here and creating practical guidelines on things like lighting and maintenance,” said Eleanor Rhangos, Co-chair, Forsyth Park Master Plan Project.
Much of downtown Savannah is considered a National Historic Landmark but Forsyth Park is not. The group hopes to achieve that status with this master plan of improvements.
