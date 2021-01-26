Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision helps students navigate through the darkness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision has been helping people adjust to a life in darkness or mild shades of light for more than four decades. Now it needs help to fund the latest piece of its training ground.
On a recent visit to the center, we caught up with Richard Stevens as he practiced his long cane work on the orientation and mobility training walkway. He’s one of hundreds who rely on the training and programs offered by Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Stevens started losing his sight two years ago due to complications from diabetes.
“I was nervous about how people might see me because I was always out and about, always working, always doing this and that,” Stevens said.
Now, he’s re-learning daily routines in a new way. Orientation and Mobility specialist Steven Feher works with students at the center like Richard and explained the importance of the walkway when it comes to adjusting to life after sight.
“It’s really important to have this kind of a layout so they can go, OK, I can go do this,” Feher said.
Until the center started construction on the walkway about a year ago, students and specialists had to travel off-site to work, using up valuable time. The privacy of training at the center also creates a sense of comfort for students who are trying something for the first time.
“They can learn a little more privately to kind of build their confidence level up so they can get back out into the world and their community,” Feher said.
The Center hopes to finish up the final sections of the training walkway and then add the centerpiece to the garden by March. It’s raising money through a Go Fund Me campaign to build a hand-on, tactile sculpture. Students will design and create portions of the sculpture which will be cut from stainless steel by a local welder. A ribbon cutting is schedule for early March.
