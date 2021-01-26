Southeast Health District pauses scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Another health district in our area has temporarily paused scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Georgia’s Southeast Health District is the latest to do so. The district covers several counties, including Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne.
SHD says they are pausing to make sure they have enough of the vaccine for the appointments that have already been scheduled. If you have already made an appointment, this will not impact you.
