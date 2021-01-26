Troopers searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are asking for the public’s help to locate a car which was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Colleton County.
It happened on Sunday night at 10:04 p.m. on SC-61/Augusta Highway east of I-95.
According to Highway Patrol, a Honda Accord struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.
Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2008-2009 Honda Accord 4-door. The vehicle, whose color is unknown, should have damage to the left front side/driver side front, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010, or 1-800-768-1501 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Units with Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded and reported that a man died after he was struck by two cars in the 11500 block of Augusta Highway.
According to CCFR officials, the man was walking near his home when he was struck by the first vehicle.
“Family members heard the impact and ran outside to see what happened,” authorities said. “The man was laying in the roadway when a second vehicle approached.”
Witnesses reported that a family member attempted to flag down the second car, but the car also struck the man. CCFR officials said both vehicles fled the scene.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.