Tuesday: Scattered rain, storms arrive late in the day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly cloudy and very mild this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s. The forecast remains mostly dry and unseasonably warm through the day with temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 70s to near 80°.
While a large chunk of the day will be dry in the Savannah Metro, scattered rain and a couple storms may move into the I-95 corridor during the evening commute and a wet night, Wednesday are in the forecast as a cold front approaches.
Wednesday is a first alert weather day; washout of a day. Rain will be ongoing when you get up Wednesday morning and is forecast to persist - off and on - through the day. It’ll be wettest across the northwestern-half, or so, of the WTOC Viewing Area. Temperatures remain in the 60s to near 70° Wednesday afternoon.
Drier, chillier weather builds in during the evening.
Thursday will be 10° to 15° cooler with plentiful sunshine and gusty winds, behind the cold front. A frost, or light freeze, is expected Friday and Saturday mornings.
Have a great Tuesday,
Cutter
