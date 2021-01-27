Area doctor weighs in on double masking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you head out you might be grabbing you mask, but some medical experts say two could be safer..
“Now any mask is good all masks are good,” says Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates of Savannah. “Most cloth masks are a single layer of fabric and that’s good, but it could be better if you increase the filtration.”
As COVID-19 transmission remains high and new variants of the virus make their way to our area, some are suggesting you double up your mask.
CDC guidelines suggest you should wear masks with two or more layers for protection.
Dr. Spitalnick believes double masking does three things: improves the filtration, seals off edges, and he also thinks it helps increase awareness about masking for those who don’t wear any.
This new recommendation arrives as several more contagious variant strains of COVID are emerging.
“They are definitely more contagious so now more than ever as the newer strains are entering our area, both the UK and the South African and other new ones, better masking will get you better protection,” Dr. Spitalnick says.
Even better than double masking would be to start wearing higher quality masks like a KN95, according to Dr. Spitalnick. He says as we work to vaccinate more in our community, this issue of masking will be critical.
“The reality is masks do work, masks do protect and particularly against coronavirus masks really do save lives,” he says. “We need to get everybody wearing their masks.”
