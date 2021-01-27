Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
William Howard Ingram (Source: Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | January 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 4:34 PM

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who might have a health emergency.

William Howard Ingram last had contact with family on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office states Ingram made a purchase at Lowes on Abercorn in Savannah, Ga.

Ingram is described as 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is a 2014 Ford F-150, four door and white in color. Georgia tag: EVX-130.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of William Howard Ingram, or his vehicle please notify the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.