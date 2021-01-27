Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who might have a health emergency.
William Howard Ingram last had contact with family on Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office states Ingram made a purchase at Lowes on Abercorn in Savannah, Ga.
Ingram is described as 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
His vehicle is a 2014 Ford F-150, four door and white in color. Georgia tag: EVX-130.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of William Howard Ingram, or his vehicle please notify the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800.
