Bulloch Co. School District officials respond to parents’ COVID-19 concerns

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week we told you about a letter from some Bulloch County parents to state health and education leaders about concerns over how the local school district has handled COVDI-19.
School leaders responded to the parents and told us what they’re doing.
The school district replied to the parents who’d voiced their concerns to the state superintendent and commissioner of public health over the district’s handling of COVID protocols and virtual learning.
Among the criticism from the parents’ group was that the district pulled resources away from virtual learning when they offered families a choice between virtual and in person instruction. Superintendent Charles Wilson replied, “after extensive and careful deliberation between the superintendent and board over the summer, our district made the decision to offer options for students.”
The parents also pointed out an incident last fall where the district briefly modified contact protocols when some parents complained their students had been quarantined several times. Wilson responded, “the board did make an effort to establish local protocols out of interest in being responsive to our community.”
Wilson noted that they repealed those after a letter from Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
The parents also noted how some students who’d attended virtually in the Fall had been suddenly required to return to on-campus learning in January if they hadn’t reached “adequate progress”. Wilson replied, “adequate weekly progress was defined by teachers and used as a mechanism to measure student engagement and progress. Parent contacts were made based on weekly progress reports.”
The reply further said the district was doing all it could to accommodate virtual students and give them the same quality of learning.
