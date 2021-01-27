Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front remains stalled to our west. Low pressure will move along the front today. Scattered showers and storms continue through late afternoon. There is a potential for one or two strong to severe storms. The main threat will be from damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers through midnight before clearing overnight. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday with drier and much colder air. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. Another cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday into early Monday.