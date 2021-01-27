Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Plenty of moisture will flow over the area today from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front remains stalled to our west. Low pressure will move along the front today. Scattered showers and storms continue through late afternoon. There is a potential for one or two strong to severe storms. The main threat will be from damaging winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. We’ll keep a slight chance for showers through midnight before clearing overnight. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday with drier and much colder air. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. Another cold front brings a chance for showers Sunday into early Monday.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe through 4pm. Highs 58-72.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through midnight, lows 41-47.
Thursday will be sunny, breezy with wind gusts to 25mph, highs 52-57.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be sunny but start with a morning freeze, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be mostly sunny but start with a possible morning freeze, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warmer, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms before daybreak, highs near 60.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory late tonight through Thursday afternoon. Today: NW winds at 10 kts becoming NE at 15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: N winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 30 kts after midnight, seas 2-4 ft. Thursday: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts becoming N at 15-20 kts, seas 3-5 ft.
