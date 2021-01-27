First Alert Weather Day: Rain increases, temperatures cool through the morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Widespread light, to moderate, rain and a few downpours are impacting our area Wednesday. It’ a First Alert Weather Day; commutes may be slower than normal and it’s going to be hard to get outdoor plans in today.
Rain is already falling early this morning and rain is forecast to increase through the morning commute. The wettest period of weather begins mid-morning and should wane by mid-afternoon. Along with the arrival of wetter weather, the temperatures will tumble. Dress for temperatures in the 50s with a breeze if you’re heading out-and-about today.
A couple of thunderstorms are possible with brief heavy rain and occasional lightning. But, the risk of severe weather is very low; mainly south of Interstate 16 where a thunderstorm, or two, may produce gusty winds and small hail.
Additional rainfall accumulations will average between 0.75″ and 1.25″ along and south of Interstate 16; 0.25″ to 0.75″ further north.
Widespread rain fades to just spotty showers and drizzle this evening as colder, drier air gradually filters in.
