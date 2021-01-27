Follow the science: Stop the spread

I have an immunodeficiency. Can I still receive the vaccine? The current vaccines do not contain live virus, so there is no risk of infection. If you have a primary or secondary immunodeficiency, or are taking medications to suppress the immune system, they simply may not work as well. I have allergies. Can I still receive the vaccine? There have been several cases in the media of patients having allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Severe allergic reactions to any vaccine are possible, but are very rare. It is not yet clear what caused the allergic reaction in these cases. One additional ingredient to this vaccine is a compound known as polyethylene glycol. This material has many uses in the medical industry. Patients who are known to be allergic to polyethylene glycol should NOT receive the vaccine. Patient with allergies to food, latex, insect stings or inhalant allergens are not thought to be at increased risk of an allergy to this vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already has several recommendations regarding the administration and management of allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. These include: