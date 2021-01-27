Georgia official: Bump in vaccine allocation may take months

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials are warning that the state may not see a jump in its weekly allotment of 120,000 coronavirus vaccine doses until April.
That means they will continue to limit eligibility for the inoculations for now to their current priority population, which includes people over 65 and first responders.
Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference Tuesday that that group numbers over 2 million people, and the state had yet to administer a first dose to even half of them.
On Monday, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced he had formed a group to discuss how to vaccinate teachers and staff once doses become available.
