Golf Scramble to raise money for Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Mardi Gras Golf Scramble to benefit Oatland Island
By WTOC Staff | January 27, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:27 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can always see some birdies at Oatland Island Wildlife Center -- but not the kind they will be hoping for next month.

That’s when a four-person golf tournament that will benefit the wildlife center. Dr. Stephanie Sweeney and her team at Savannah Dental have put together the Mardi Gras Scramble.

Mardi Gras Golf Scramble

  • February 16
    • Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
    • Tournament start: 12:30 p.m.
  • The Club at Savannah Harbour
  • Tickets: $500 for complete foursome
    • Includes greens fees, practice range, cart and lunch
  • Big Ticket: $100
    • Includes a Tee Buster (play from the next tee up on select hole), Eagle Putt on a Par 5, and 2 Mulligans per player
  • To sign up: email team@savannah.dental with “Golf” in the subject line

