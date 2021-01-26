Golf Scramble to raise money for Oatland Island Wildlife Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can always see some birdies at Oatland Island Wildlife Center -- but not the kind they will be hoping for next month.
That’s when a four-person golf tournament that will benefit the wildlife center. Dr. Stephanie Sweeney and her team at Savannah Dental have put together the Mardi Gras Scramble.
Mardi Gras Golf Scramble
- February 16
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
- Tournament start: 12:30 p.m.
- The Club at Savannah Harbour
- Tickets: $500 for complete foursome
- Includes greens fees, practice range, cart and lunch
- Big Ticket: $100
- Includes a Tee Buster (play from the next tee up on select hole), Eagle Putt on a Par 5, and 2 Mulligans per player
- To sign up: email team@savannah.dental with “Golf” in the subject line
