Millen woman sentenced for tax fraud

MILLEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A Millen woman has been sentenced to probation after she admitted preparing fraudulent federal income tax returns that resulted in illegally excessive refunds for multiple clients.
Shawree Hagins, 59, worked as a tax preparer but now faces three years probation for tax fraud. She’ll also have to pay back $75,000 in restitution.
Court documents show Hagins prepared at least 36 tax returns on behalf of 12 clients, fraudulently claiming deductions more than what the taxpayers were entitled to.
Special Agent Chris Hacker who’s in charge of the Atlanta FBI said, “Let this sentencing be a warning with tax season approaching, that claiming money that doesn’t belong to you at the expense of every American taxpayer will not be allowed.”
