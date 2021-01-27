Morning storm leaves a mess in Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham counties

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us just saw gloomy weather this morning, but some people in Bryan County saw damage from storms moving through.
A short, but relatively intense, storm made a mess of some trees in northern Bryan, southern Bulloch and portions of Effingham Counties Wednesday morning. The thunderstorms cell developed south and west of Claxton and moved through Evans County, strengthening while it did so, before approaching north Bryan, south Bulloch and eventually approaching far western and southern Effingham Counties. The cell packed sustained winds greater than 40 MPH and probably some gusts up to around 60 MPH.
The storm itself was moving north and eastward at 55 MPH. Less than 100 yards from where a mature pine tree fell, Theresa Johnson had a vantage point as the storm moved in.
“It was a big gust of rain and I kind of got in the house before it hit too hard,” she says. “I did hear the tree fall. The light did flicker a little bit, but I do think we had a little bit of furniture blow around on the back patio.”
WTOC Meteorologist Cutter Martin spoke with the National Weather Service earlier this afternoon. Initial indications favored a straight-line wind scenario, but nothing tornadic. It was moving very quickly and was a very small storm in width. It lasted less than a few minutes in places and the damage was relatively light.
Nonetheless, a few trees did come down and power was knocked out in portions of Bryan, Bulloch and Effingham Counties.
“It wasn’t even a minute, honestly. It was 60 seconds. Because by the time I got back into the house and opened the blinds to look, I saw a chair fly by. Not fly by. But kind of fall,” Johnson recalls. “And then, after that, it was pretty much over.”
If the National Weather Service decides to formally investigate or there are any changes, of course, we will alert you to the latest on TV, online, and on the WTOC First Alert Weather App.
