Morning storm leaves a mess in Bryan, Bulloch, Effingham counties

A short, but relatively intense, storm made a mess of some trees in northern Bryan, southern Bulloch and portions of Effingham Counties Wednesday morning. The thunderstorms cell developed south and west of Claxton and moved through Evans County, strengthening while it did so, before approaching north Bryan, south Bulloch and eventually approaching far western and southern Effingham Counties. The cell packed sustained winds greater than 40 MPH and probably some gusts up to around 60 MPH.