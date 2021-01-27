Pulse Art and Technology Festival at Jepson Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jepson Arts Center’s annual Pulse Art and Technology Festival is adding a new component in 2021.
The festival from Jan. 27-31 will include both virtual and in-person events featuring programs and lectures with both local and international artists.
Caribbean artist David Gumbs is the festival’s feature artist for 2021. His work includes interactive digital landscapes. The artwork uses camera technology to mimic the visitors’ movement and transform the image on the screen.
Other artwork in the exhibit include works from Savannah-based artists, such as giant eyeball that tracks movement and a digital marionette display. All the artwork is hands-free to keep with COVID-19 safety measures.
Admission to the Jepson will be free from Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan 31 as part of the free family weekend. Face masks will be required, and occupancy limits will allow for social distancing inside the museums.
To see a full schedule of programming and register for specific events, click here.
