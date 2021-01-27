Remembering Richmond Hill’s first councilwoman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Betty Miner became the first woman city councilmember in 1971, she also served as mayor pro-tem.
Miner not only stole the hearts of many during her time with the city more than 50 years ago, but Mayor Russ Carpenter says she was instrumental in creating a platform for women during that time.
He says this is not only a big loss to the city but to the entire county and she will forever be remembered and missed.
“She worked in later years on the department of natural resources committees and was instrumental in bringing the Bryan County fisherman’s co-op to Richmond Hill. As I say, she was a trailblazer, she was feisty, she would still reach out to you if she thought something was wrong. I, a few times, reached out to her to get her advice as well,” Mayor Carpenter said.
Mayor Carpenter says Miner has three activist daughters who are carrying on her work and legacy.
They plan to hold a special remembrance of her at their April meeting.
