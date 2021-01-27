Savannah arena project on track and on time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new arena continues to take shape.
Just last week, the first of eight massive trusses was put up on the roofing, and precast concrete stairs that will overlook the venue are being installed.
Right now there are about 150 workers on site working two shifts. And pretty soon, they’ll need more.
Patrick Wipperman, Project Executive with AECOM Hunt, said “We intend to expand up to about 215, that will be our peak manpower count. And that will probably be roughly about April of 2021.”
Wipperman said they’ll be holding a job fair on February 13th from 10-2 p.m. at the Civic Center to get that additional manpower on board.
“We’re talking about our switches of going from one phase to the other of the enclosures, bringing these additional people on. We have some people that will be leaving, and new people that we need to bring on that have a different skill set. And that’s what the job fair is, to help us to find those people with those skill sets.”
Wipperman said the new arena project is on track, and lining up with AECOM Hunt’s goal of turning the building over to the city this December.
“The whole entire building is finally starting to take its ultimate shape. We’re also starting our next phase, which is moving into enclosure. And we’re really pushing to get our enclosure complete by July of this year in order to allow us to get all the interior finishes, the locker rooms, the suites and all that stuff completed.”
Wipperman added there will be a follow-up job fair about a month after the one in February.
