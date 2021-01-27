South Carolina state senator discusses proposed abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C> (WTOC) - South Carolina is two days into the senatorial debates on the proposed heartbeat bill.
“Most of the debate is centering around exceptions to that particular ban,” South Carolina State Sen. Tom Davis said.
Sen. Davis wanted exceptions added to the bill. Namely, an exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or an exception for a fetus that will not be viable outside of the womb.
“If there are exceptions for those instances and if we also have the language in there about a fetal anomaly, then this is a bill I can support,” Sen. Davis said.
So far eight states across the country have passed similar fetal heartbeat bills, but many have been blocked by federal judges who say they are in direct opposition to Roe v. Wade, which states a woman has a choice within the first trimester.
“That’s why I differ from a lot of my Republican colleagues who don’t want to have exceptions to this bill. I do think that the circumstances in the situations matter. When you’re trying to balance to competing sets of rights
Sen. Davis believes the challenge with this bill is supporting a woman’s right to liberty and the fetus’s right to life.
“We’ve got, you know, a very compelling argument that a woman to have jurisdiction and sovereignty over her own body. And then on the other hand you’ve got what is undeniably a life of an unborn child, so you were trying to strike a particular balance and that’s what makes it difficult,” he said.
Sen. Davis says he will listen carefully to one group in the Senate.
“I am respectful of everyone’s opinions on this. I particularly want to hear from women who are in the state Senate. They of course have a very unique and important perspective to offer on this.”
But says those exceptions are critical to him.
“And again, my support of this bill is materially dependent on those exceptions being added to the bill.”
