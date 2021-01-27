St. Andrew’s celebrates 100 days of in-person learning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the country have spent the year adjusting their learning environment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some have remained virtual, while others have returned to the classroom.
St. Andrew’s celebrated 100 days of in-person learning on Wednesday. It’s a day several thought wouldn’t be possible because of the impacts of COVID-19.
“The 100th day is always a special day in the life of the school, but this year it’s an especially special day,” Head of School at St. Andrew’s, Kelley Waldron said.
After 100 temperature checks, 100 days wearing a mask and more students were ready to celebrate their accomplishments with a fashion show.
“I love them they are so creative,” Head of Lower School, Anne Weisel said.
“100 days! I am like we’re already 100 days have passed since school. It feels like the first day,” 3rd grader Charlotte Hagerty said.
Students strutted and danced the red “carpet” with creative, outside the box, centennial themed outfits. Though the day was fun, it took diligent work from the entire school community to make 100 days possible. Leaders say all the mitigation strategies, cleaning, contact tracing and more was worth it.
“It’s taken just the collaboration and the cooperation and the creativity of every single person on campus to find new ways to have school work in person and we’ve done it and we’re a better community for it and I know our students have continued to grow and learn and as the head of schools that means more to me than anything else,” Waldron said.
School leaders say they haven’t had issues with staff or students following COVID protocols, but rather they’re eagerly helping continue their 100 day streak. Students in the lower school marked this occasion not only learning from industry leaders about numbers and fashion, but they also took time to give back with 100 themed community service projects.
“I think gratitude for us is really important when we work with young children helping them see beyond themselves developmentally is an important part of what we do in lower school, this year in particular it’s been very relevant,” Weisel said.
Students in 3rd grade not only donated food and toys to PACK Savannah, but also created 100 cards for them. Others classes in the lower school made dog treats for a pet rescue and helped other local organizations.
“When they get my card I want them to feel happy and know that they are just as lucky as us,” Hagerty said.
Students say they do feel lucky to be in the classroom with their friends and are hopeful for what the next 100 days has in store.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.