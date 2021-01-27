Wednesday: Rainy, breezy and becoming much cooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is a first alert weather day. Scattered, inland, rain is forecast to expand towards the coast and Savannah Metro through the morning commute with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s before 7 a.m. Rain increases and the temperature cools into the upper 50s to near 60° by mid-morning behind a cold front.
Off an on wet weather lingers through the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers fade to drizzle this evening and the forecast clears overnight as cold, windy weather filters in.
We’ll wake up to sunshine, breezy winds and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning. It’ll feel colder with the wind factored in. The temperature warms into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-50s in many spots. A couple communities may warm into the upper 50s southwest of Savannah.
Under a clear sky, a widespread light freeze is forecast Friday morning all the way into the Savannah Metro. Frost is possible all the way to the islands.
A similarly cold Friday night and Saturday morning is forecast before a brief warming trend Sunday. A cold front moves through Sunday evening with scattered rain and storms. Colder weather follows early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.