WTOC Top Teacher: Christy Dixon

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - For 4th Grade Science Teacher Christy Dixon, this wasn’t originally the plan.
“Have you always known you wanted to be a teacher?”
“Umm, honestly no,” responded Dixon.
But, following in her mother’s footsteps, it would soon become her passion.
“She’s been a teacher my whole life and just watching her and how much she enjoys what she does, kind of lead me to become a teacher too,” said Dixon.
A passion she for learning she’s been passing onto her students for 12 years now.
Whether using the help of some four-legged friends like the class bearded dragon Luna.
Or through humor.
“She’s very funny!” said 4th grader Rilee Dubberly.
Finding a way to captivate and engage her students.
“I want to just spark in them a curiosity. I want them to ask questions because that’s how we grow, that’s how we learn,” Dixon said.
While there’s plenty of learning going on, Mrs. Dixon wants her students walk away with something far more valuable.
“I just hope they know that they’re cared for and that they’re loved first of all.”
A message it would seem her students have picked up on.
“She helps us when we’re in hard times,” said Dubberly.
It’s that love and passion, going above and beyond that makes Christy Dixon a WTOC Top Teacher.
But, maybe just as important to her, “to me, just being the best teacher ever,” said Dubberly.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.