Can you catch COVID-19 in between vaccine doses?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available, health officials are advising those who take it to remain vigilant.
So far, only about 20 million people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The question many people have now is can you catch COVID-19 in between doses?
“Remember the first dose in the trial shows that it was 50 percent effective, based on the first dose. That’s why you get a second dose. And after the second dose with the Pfizer, we’re looking at that 95 percent, effectiveness,” explained Dr. Dianna Grant, the chief medical officer for Phoebe Putney Health System.
Dr. Grant also said that as far as the Moderna vaccine, it takes about 14 days to kick in with your immune system and is similar to the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.