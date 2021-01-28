CAT employees speak out after CEO’s firing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We continue to follow a big shake-up at Chatham Area Transit that those within the organization and in the community say was sudden and surprising.
And that’s the termination of now former CAT CEO Bacarra Mauldin.
According to the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1324, members are not happy at all. And they’re letting the CAT Board of Directors know it.
“Total and utter shock. And then I think we went from being shocked to being disgusted,” said Courtney Wingster, President, ATU Local 1324.
Courtney Wingster, also a Chatham Area Transit driver, says she had members calling her phone as soon as the news spread of Bacarra Mauldin’s firing.
“I had so many members calling me, and they were angry, again, shocked, disgusted. We just didn’t see this coming.”
Wingster says she and others believed Mauldin was working hard to improve the organization.
“She has been trying to re-establish relationships with our stakeholders, different members of the community, as well as try to fix a broken organization. Because we’ve been broken internally for a long time.”
Wingster added she feels CAT employees should’ve been consulted before a board vote to terminate Mauldin’s contract.
“You made a decision based upon, I guess however you felt or whatever evidence that you say that you may have had. But again, you didn’t contact the real employees to find out how we felt.”
While reaching out to board members who voted to fire Mauldin, WTOC did hear from Chatham County Commissioner Bobby Lockett, who said the decision wasn’t personal, and not a witch hunt, as Mauldin called it in her letter addressing her firing.
CAT Board Chairman Deidrick Cody released a follow up statement Thursday saying in part, “In general, the Board had lost confidence in Mrs. Mauldin’s ability to lead the agency.” Cody went on to say, “It is unfortunate that this is the outcome of this situation, but I want to assure CAT employees, our riders and the community that this Board is committed to moving CAT forward in a positive way.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.