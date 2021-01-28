Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 1-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Saturday with drier and much colder air. We’ll see lots of wind today with gusts over 30mph possible. Winds will quickly decrease after sunset and much colder air settle over the area. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. A warm front will lift through the the region Sunday morning followed by a cold front Sunday night. This brings our next chance for showers Sunday afternoon into early Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and chilly temps.
Today will be sunny and windy with gusts possibly over 30mph. Highs 52-57.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 29-37.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be sunny but start with a morning inland freeze, highs 48-58.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be mostly sunny but start with a possible morning inland freeze, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warmer, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms by late afternoon, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows near 50.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms before daybreak, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 35 kts, seas 3-5 ft becoming N at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts. Tonight: N winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Friday: NE winds at 5-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
