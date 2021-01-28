Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 1-28-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Saturday with drier and much colder air. We’ll see lots of wind today with gusts over 30mph possible. Winds will quickly decrease after sunset and much colder air settle over the area. Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we’ll start both days with temps near freezing. A warm front will lift through the the region Sunday morning followed by a cold front Sunday night. This brings our next chance for showers Sunday afternoon into early Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and chilly temps.