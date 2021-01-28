Georgia Pre-K teachers to get $1,000 bonuses

ATLANTA (AP) — The latest round of federal coronavirus aid will provide $1,000 bonuses to Georgia’s state-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers. They were initially left out when Gov. Brian Kemp announced bonuses for K-12 teachers.
Now that more federal money is coming in, Georgia’s Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs tells The Associated Press that about $65 million will go to the bonuses and that pre-K and child care teachers will be included.
Jacobs says the state also will continue to provide aid to private child care providers, as it did with earlier rounds of federal funding.
