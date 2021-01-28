Good News: Ice cream and poetry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Although many local students are not in the classroom right now, one of the most fun extracurricular activities of the school year is still taking place.
Leopold’s Ice Cream and the Live Oak Libraries are encouraging kids to write poetry.
A free versa about vanilla. A sonnet about Savannah Socialite. Maybe a haiku about Honey Almond and cream. The possibilities in the Leopold’s Creative Writing Challenge are as varied as the flavors in Stratton Leopold’s display case.
“I think this gives them a chance to express themselves.”
The contest, in its 11th year of partnership with the Live Oak Libraries, invites students from kindergarten through high school to submit a poem and challenges them to write it with a particular sentiment.
“This year’s theme is friends and family.”
Writing about ice cream doesn’t give anyone an advantage.
“I like to read it.”
The winners get ice cream of course.
“Normally, it’s a party for their school.”
And Leopold is trying to duplicate the thrill past winners have gotten from being honored at city hall and reading their poems for the mayor and city council.
“We’re trying to work with the mayor.”
For now, it’s another special event through the year that connects kids to Leopold’s.
“it’s ice cream for goodness sake.”
All submissions must be poems. There are winners selected in four different age categories and all receive prizes.
