GSU police log record amount of officer training in 2020

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University police say they used time in 2020 to log a record amount of officer training to help protect their community.
In 2020, Georgia Southern’s police officers completed twice, in some cases three times, the number of training hours required by the state to keep state certification. But they say some of their training is specialized for the population they serve. It’s not just about knowing how to break down a door, but also about breaking down barriers to their citizens.
From patrol officers to dispatchers and others, 68 department members completed 6,700 hours last year. Training officer Charlie Bowen says while they’re a certified agency, some might still see them as less than local or state law enforcement.
“We go to the same academy. We get the same training. We follow the same guidelines for recertification. We have the same arrest powers,” said Lt. Charles Bowen.
On top of the state required training, university police have added work in diversity education and crisis interventions to deal with a university campus that’s a melting pot of people from around the world, especially young people who might be struggling with school and the rest of life.
“Knowing how to talk to a person who’s in crisis, recognizing the signs, behaviors, and actions that let the officer know that they’re dealing with somebody who’s in some type of crisis.”
And while they’re “on-target” with community policing and intervention skills, they must still be ready with firearms and other tactical training for life-threatening emergencies.
They say many of their skills are ones they hope they never need, but could be called to use at a moment’s notice.
