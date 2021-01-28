Hospice Savannah to offer mass vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospice of Savannah is now helping vaccinate the public, and it’s not too late for you to sign up.
The vaccination event is Friday at the Savannah Technical College Crossroads Campus.
This is only for those who are 65 and older, their caregivers and first responders.
It is appointment only and there are limited spaces available.
In total Hospice Savannah is aiming to vaccinate between 500 and 720 people at Friday’s clinic.
A task Hospice Savannah CEO Dr. Kathleen Benton feel aligns with their continued mission in their community.
“Hospice Savannah has been in the community for 42 years and truly we have been there to meet the needs and right now this is the need of the community. We’ve got to get people vaccinated and safe and we saw that as something we could accomplish so we joined with the DPH in offering this vaccine clinic.”
The clinic runs from 12:30 to 3:30 this Friday.
Dr. Benton says it should only take about an hour of your day from start to finish
To schedule an appointment just click here.
They are working to hold more clinics as they receive more doses of the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.