Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of his family

The elder Raymond Childs, his wife Kezzie Childs, 42, and two of their children — Elijah Childs, 18, and Rita Childs, 13 — were pronounced dead along with Kiara Hawkins, 19, after being found in the home, the Marion County Coroner’s office said. Hawkins, who was Elijah Childs’ girlfriend, was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and her unborn male child died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said.