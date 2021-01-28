Liberty Co. School District addressing COVID-19 concerns

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than half of Liberty County School District’s students are back in the classroom, with around 4,000 learning from home.
The district is allowing families to switch learning methods, if they choose. We’re hearing concerns from one parent, whose son is learning virtually, but wants to switch.
“He really wants to go back to school, but as a mother, I have to make a sound decision,” said parent Kisya Burnett.
Kisya Burnett’s son is a junior at Liberty County High, and has been learning virtually this school year.
She says it’s been going smooth, but feels as though her son isn’t getting the same education as in-person learners.
“The virtual kids are not getting that absolute same time that those kids that are in school are getting.”
While her son is eager to get back into the classroom, he also has severe asthma, which raises concerns for Burnett.
“What measurements are in place that they’re going to have to ensure me that my child is going to be safe in school?”
“We are following CDC guidelines, washing hands, all of the hallways are mopped, and students will be distanced,” said Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry.
Superintendent Franklin Perry wants to assure families who may be thinking of switching back to in-person that buildings are sanitized.
“We’re in the process now and beefing that up, knowing that we are approaching, according to what we hear, a season that may be even worse than what we’ve seen.”
Burnett says she is also concerned about teachers’ safety.
“If we don’t take care of our teachers, our teachers aren’t going to take care of our child.”
Dr. Perry says he hasn’t heard any safety concerns from teachers, but says the district is always ready to help them.
“If you need something, tell us.”
Dr. Perry says that goes for parents too, saying the district is open to hearing concerns or answering questions.
Aside from safety, Perry says communication is a priority.
The district says it will post updates or alerts on their website and social media sites, along with sending notifications out to families and staff.
