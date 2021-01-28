Memorial Health doctor discusses first U.S. cases of the COVID-19 variant seen in South Africa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, South Carolina’s Health Department confirmed that the first U.S. cases of the COVID-19 variant seen in South Africa, have been found in the state.
Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health says these variants aren’t unexpected. It’s common for a virus to mutate, while they are all concerning, he says this South African strain is the most threatening.
“The most worrisome thing to me about that story from South Carolina is that the individuals that were proven to be infected with this variant had no travel to South Africa so that tells you that it’s already circulating in the communities and I’d be pretty surprised if it’s not already circulating in Georgia,” said Dr. Thacker.
Variants are found by specific sequencing that takes place only in particular labs. This discovery of the South African variant is a concern because it appears to be more easily spread and could be more dangerous.
“There’s some rough estimates that maybe it’s about 50 percent more infectious than the original circulating strain of COVID-19. The question about is it more likely to harm us is one I think we still have opportunity to learn more. The initial experience in South Africa and other countries of which there are 32 now countries that have evidence of this infection that it appears that you may get more sick.”
He says we still have a lot to learn about this variant from South Africa, but initial reports show it does reduce our vaccines effectiveness though it doesn’t wipe it out. What they are learning is that the monoclonal antibody treatment is not showing beneficial with this particular infection.
“What it does is it drives home some key messaging that we’ve had throughout this pandemic on again, so important to continue to mask when you’re out in public to socially distance whenever you can and pursue vaccination when you can. Even if there is a slight reduction in the effectiveness of this vaccine having enough individuals with a good from moderate to excellent coverage from their vaccine still gets us to where we want to be.”
