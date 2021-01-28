Music industry degree program expands at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University announced a new degree they’ll offer this fall that taps into careers in music, business, and technology.
Both the Georgia Southern and Armstrong had highly respected music programs for decades. With the schools combined, it allows them to branch out a little bit.
The new music industry degree will focus more on the industry and business of music and not just the traditional music or vocal talents.
“The degree is designed to give students a breadth of knowledge about the music industry in general. So, if they want to become performers, or agents, or engineers, they’ll be able to do that. They’ll also be able to talk to people in the industry,” GSU Music Department Chair Dr. Steven Harper said.
National certification for this new four-year degree came down in December. They’ll begin offering courses in the fall, focused mainly on the Armstrong campus.
