2021 RBC Heritage will be played with limited spectators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Heritage Classic Foundation announced Thursday that the 53rd annual RBC Heritage will take place with limited spectators and strict health and safety protocols in place.
Last year, the tournament was delayed to the summer and was played with no spectators due to the pandemic.
The 2021 tournament is planned for April 12-18. The additional COVID-19 precautions put in place include more open-air areas, mandatory masks, and enforced social distancing. All permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitization. Safety measures regarding food preparation and distribution will also be in place.
