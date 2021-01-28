S.C. getting more Moderna doses, state’s top doctor encouraged it will make big impact

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - There is good news for those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.
The state’s Interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler says the Palmetto state will get at least 10,000 extra doses for the next three weeks. The doctor says this will start helping speed up the vaccination process as early as next week. This could help push the phased timeline faster.
It is just an addition of the Moderna vaccine. No changes to the Pfizer share, but the director says this small change will make a big impact.
”My lovely state of South Carolina. We’ve been in the rear looking at everyone ahead of us for years,” says Marcellus Baulware, who does not plan on getting the vaccine any time soon. He is not confident in South Carolina’s vaccine rollout. He thinks it is too slow and too complicated.
South Carolina definitely has to do a much better job,” says Baulware. “It would be nice to see our lovely state of South Carolina finally take the lead on something of importance.”
Traxler says 10,000 more doses in the state could help the state move in that direction.
”The quicker we can get them into people’s arms the quicker we can reach that hopeful herd immunity,” says Dr. Traxler.
The extra doses do not just speed up the herd immunity timeline. Traxler says it could get the state through phases even faster. Right now, the state is on Phase 1A. Healthcare workers, those aged 70 and older and hospital patients age 65 and older who do not have COVID-19.
While the extra 10,000 isn’t the boost to keep up with demand so far, Traxler says a little always goes a long way. The encouragement Baulware needs to feel more confident in his home state.
”While modest in number, the small increase in the Moderna vaccine doses will help further our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible,” says Traxler.
”I think it can happen if we all work together,” says Baulware.
Traxler says the state’s health agency is still deciding who will get these extra doses.
