Student Success Expo goes virtual due to pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Typically, this time of year, hundreds would head to the Savannah Mall for Savannah-Chatham’s student success expo, but this year all you must do is pull out your laptop.
“We just didn’t take the attitude of we’re not going to have an expo this year you know it’s almost impossible, but it reassures parents that we’re doing everything possible that we can within our power to bring the schools back to them,” said Dr. Angie Lewis, the senior director of the Office of College and Career Readiness.
As classes have shifted to virtual, so too has the expo which is designed to showcase not only their schools but 25 choice programs. Though teachers had to think outside the box to teach hands on curriculum in the virtual environment, SCCPSS leaders expect their choice program interest to increase this year as testing requirements are relaxed from the pandemic.
“Those students who thought being in a choice program was unreachable now they have an opportunity to apply. Now, that does not mean we’ve lessened the requirement as to teaching and the rigor that goes into the classroom, it’s just that a lot of kids who may lack that self-confidence in applying before in the past may see an opening and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Lewis said.
The application for choice programs opens on Monday, Feb. 1. The same day the virtual expo begins.
“We really want all of our families, students and community to be a part of this wonderful event,” CTAE Supervisor Dr. Leona Gerido said.
Instead of booths, you’ll be able to watch videos featuring the different schools and programs from cosmetology to becoming a drone pilot. Your participation might even win you a prize.
District leaders say ultimately this is a chance for students to be career ready.
“There’s a link directly to the choice program website on the school district homepage, our office is here to help parents know about the process, answer any questions that they might have. And I think next week going to be very exciting even though it’s virtual,” CTAE and Choice Coordinator Amy Perry said.
The student success expo will go live virtually on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.