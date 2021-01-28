3 suspects arrested in Effingham Co. for entering autos

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects connected to recent entering auto cases.
According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Nathan Eads, 18-year-old Shamari Sheffield, and 20-year-old Richard Kimball.
The sheriff’s office states numerous firearms were recovered as well as other weapons and personal items. Stolen credit cards or social security cards could be at risk.
Detectives urge anyone with a loss to visit the sheriff’s office and fill out an identity theft report.
Eads is charged with Burglary - 1st degree, multiple counts of entering auto and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Sheffield is charged with Burglary 1st degree and multiple counts of entering auto. Kimball is charged with Burglary 1st degree and multiple counts of entering auto.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or you can text a tip anonymously ay 847411, Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking a link on the Crime Stoppers web page (http:// www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/ ) or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page ( https:// www.facebook.com/CStop2020/ ).
