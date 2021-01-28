Thursday: Cold, windy, sunny Friday-eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cold and windy this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. The wind is blowing between 15 and 25 MPH with gusts just over 30 MPH, at time.
Cold, windy weather persists through the morning, under a mostly clear sky. The temperature warms into the upper 40s and lower 50s inland-north and low to mid-50s inland-south by lunch time. Many folks with see high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s by mid-afternoon.
The sky remains mostly clear and winds, eventually, relax this evening.
A freeze is expected away from the immediate coast tonight, gardeners. Take precautions. Temperatures only peak in the low to mid-50s Friday afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Sunday is forecast to be warmer as a cold front approaches; bringing rain and storms late in the day followed by another chilly stretch of weather early next week.
Enjoy your Thursday,
Cutter
