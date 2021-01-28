Tybee Island City Council discussing alternatives to open consumption ban

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night the Tybee Island city council will hear a list of recommendations from the alcohol ordinance work group to help handle alcohol-related issues on the island.
It’s officially been 60 days since the committee started meeting to come up with alternatives to an open consumption ban that was rescinded by council.
Last week, the work group had their final meeting and City Manager, Shawn Gillen, says the ten members are ready to deliver their list to council.
Since November, the committee has met numerous times to hold discussions about ways to help control alcohol-related incidents on the island.
“One of the recommendations is come up with a long-term plan to deal with oversaturation of the island on the busy Saturdays,” said Gillen.
But, of course, this was only one of many recommendations the committee had. Others include requiring training for bartenders, requiring liability training for bars and greater enforcement.
“They’re going to take them in, accept them and formally dissolve the committee and see what they’re going to do from there and plan out a plan of action.”
Consistently, Gillen says, the committee talked about ways to get a stronger law enforcement presence. Gillen says this recommendation is already in the works while crews transform the old marine science center into a substation.
“The police department will have a substation there, parking department will be down there and the lifeguards will be in that building. That’s a big step in the right direction for the south end to have a better police presence.”
Gillen says the work group has been very beneficial and included a good balance of ideas. Gillen says he doesn’t think the council will make an official decision on anything Thursday night.
“This will be their first time seeing it in an official manner, so they may want to just take it back, send it to the public safety committee or whatever they might think. There’s a lot of aspects to this.”
The season is just around the corner and Gillen says no mater what council decides, he’s eager to see how this summer goes with the changes the city has already made.
“What we’d like to see, now that we have a full contingent of code enforcement, is how enforcement on the beach will be different. We’ll have video surveillance on the beach to allow code enforcement to monitor the beach in a much more efficient manner.”
Gillen reminds people that the recommendations are alternatives to the open consumption ban council rescinded a few months ago. The council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
