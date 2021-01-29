Chatham Co. receives $8.7 million grant for rental assistance program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More help is on the way for families struggling to pay rent and utilities.
For months, Chatham County and various organizations have stepped up to assist people who are impacted by the pandemic. The Chatham County Commission announced Friday that they will receive an $8.7 million grant to help people, who are eligible, financially stay afloat.
Board officials say the grant will first go toward helping people who are at risk of eviction. Folks can also qualify if they make less than 50 percent of the median household income for their city, or who are currently unemployed and who have been unemployed for 90 days prior to applying for assistance.
One person can be helped several times, but they must reapply every three months.
Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says landlords can also reject the funds if they choose to. Organizations like the Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah and the United Way will help with distribution. They’ll be available to answer phone calls and contact landlords on renters’ behalf to explain the situation.
“We can call the landlord and say, ‘listen we have determined that this person is eligible and it may be two weeks or a week before you get your money, but the money is coming,’” Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah Interim Executive Director Terry Tolbert said.
“We created a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and the best use of those dollars at that time was to bridge that gap that has extended, unfortunately, for a much longer time than any of us expected,” United Way of the Coastal Empire President Brynn Grant said.
The board says all the municipalities will have a link to the application on their city’s website. The United Way and the EOA will also have a link on their websites.
The links will be posted on Monday when the program starts.
