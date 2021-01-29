Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-29-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today through Saturday. We’ll remain dry with below average temps. Lots of sun today with highs only in the mid 50s. Clear and cold tonight with another inland freeze expected. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we’ll start with temps near or below freezing. Clouds increase throughout the day but we remain dry. A warm front will lift through the the region Sunday morning followed by a cold front Sunday night. This brings our next chance for showers Sunday afternoon into early Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and chilly temps.