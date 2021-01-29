Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-29-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today through Saturday. We’ll remain dry with below average temps. Lots of sun today with highs only in the mid 50s. Clear and cold tonight with another inland freeze expected. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we’ll start with temps near or below freezing. Clouds increase throughout the day but we remain dry. A warm front will lift through the the region Sunday morning followed by a cold front Sunday night. This brings our next chance for showers Sunday afternoon into early Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and chilly temps.
Today will be sunny and cool. Highs 50-58.
Tonight will be clear and cold with an inland freeze, lows 29-42.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! We’ll be mostly sunny but start with a morning inland freeze. Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon, highs 55-64.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warmer, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms by afternoon, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows near 50.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers before daybreak, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts diminishing to 5-10 kts late, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: E winds at 10 kts, seas 2 ft.
