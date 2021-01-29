Effingham Co. IDA reflects on successful year while preparing for big future

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While most growth was slowed due to the pandemic in 2020, the Industrial Development Authority in Effingham County plowed ahead, literally.
Clearing the way for an anticipated rebound in the economy.
“I would say that we stayed busy. I wouldn’t classify it as successful, it’s more planning.”
However, CEO for the Effingham County IDA Brandt Herndon may be underselling the year they had in 2020.
“We did have some tenants come in and sign some leases.”
Five new tenants to be exact - Dukal, Sundland Logistics, Dewell Group, Americold, and A&R Logistics.
Along with that was the continued construction and expansion out at the Georgia International Trade Center.
“We have to have those buildings available when the need arises,” said Herndon.
Plus, the addition of about 1,200 acres of land, land that’s already zoned industrial.
Of course, Herndon knows all the planning and preparing they’ve done isn’t flashy, but he believes the decisions they’ve made in 2020 will make more sense down the road.
Paving the way for a bigger and brighter future, including the 450 acres of property they bought at Fort Howard and Old Augusta Road.
“That’s where we’re going to put our focus next year, is to get our new park, called Grandview, up and running and chasing and trying to attract manufacturing and assembly companies.”
But in reality, they might not have to chase anyone.
Because, as the saying goes, if you build it, they will come.
“I think the last six months of the year we’re going to be really busy. Again, having the infrastructure, the land and the buildings in place. I’m hoping and expecting we’ll have a successful 2021,” said Herndon.
Of course, the goal for the IDA is to bring more business and with it more jobs to the county something their new website is helping them do by marketing to potential tenants during the pandemic.
