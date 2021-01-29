Fatal shooting under investigation in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Statesboro.
According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers were dispatched to Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff Street around 7:40 p.m. Thursday for a male shot at that location. Upon arrival, they located 32-year-old John Trivonne Howard, of Statesboro, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind an apartment.
Howard was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. James Winskey or Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or can submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
