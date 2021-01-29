Food, gas giveaway at Hinesville service station on Friday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a carjacking and deadly shooting in Hinesville last week, a local pastor is hoping to bring positivity to where the tragic events happened.
Hinesville police say a woman was shot and killed at a convenience store on the corner of Memorial Drive and Gause Street on Jan. 20. Investigators say the suspect, who later turned himself in, ran across the street to Liberty Prayer Church and carjacked a woman outside.
Pastor Katrina Deason has spent 20 years bringing good to the corner of Memorial Drive and Gause Street. She knows the neighborhood and knows last week’s events don’t represent the community.
Her faith led her to do something about it.
On Friday, the Manna House will hold its usual food giveaway for those in need, and then people can make their way to the gas station across the street for a free gas giveaway.
Pastor Deason says she wants the event to show the community, “That this is a wonderful neighborhood, a place to live, and people really care about each other.” The family who owns the gas station say they’re happy to be part of Friday’s event and giving back to their community. They want people to know that this area of Hinesville is safe, despite last week’s shooting and carjacking.
The food and gas giveaway are Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
