Friday: Freezing start, chilly afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold this morning with temperatures near freezing along away from the beaches and mid to upper 30s along the immediate coast.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 40s to near 50° by lunch-time and peaks in the low and mid-50s mid-afternoon, with a light breeze. Temperatures plummet into the 40s after sunrise and we’ll wake up to low and mid-30s Saturday morning.
Another freeze is possible Saturday morning; mainly along and west of Interstate 95.
Temperatures recover back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, under plentiful sunshine. Clouds roll in Saturday evening along with milder weather.
Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Scattered, to numerous, showers and thunderstorms sweep through Sunday afternoon and evening; followed by colder, drier weather filtering in Sunday night and Monday.
Enjoy your Friday,
Cutter
