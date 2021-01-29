Georgia Southern baseball coach visits with Savannah alumni

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern alumni gathered in Savannah on Wednesday for the annual baseball luncheon with Head Coach Rodney Hennon.
Hennon said that he felt is team was just hitting it’s stride when the season was cancelled last year and they’re itching to play ball once again.
He told fans that since the NCAA has allowed for student-athletes to have an extra year of eligibility, they’ve also allowed baseball to have more than a 35-man roster. The Eagles have 44 players this year- the most he has ever coached.
“We’re excited about the season, you know, we have a veteran squad. It’s a talented squad that have been around each other for several years now, and looking forward to the challenge of our schedule. We’ve got a great schedule and right out of the gate, a top-25 opponent.”
The Eagles are just 22 days away from opening weekend against that top 25 opponent: the University of Tennessee at J.I. Clements Stadium.
