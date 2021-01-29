Hospice Savannah, Savannah Tech host vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospice Savannah and Savannah Technical College came together to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday.
The organizations say around 500 people received the vaccine.
The event was by appointment only, and only open for those who qualify under Phase 1A+: people who are 65 years and older and their direct caregivers, and first responders.
Gwen McKee was one of the people who received a vaccine at the clinic. She says she’s relieved after trying to get an appointment at several different clinics.
“I’ve been trying to get this vaccine for two weeks now, and have been having trouble getting through the health department. I was on the list to get it at my doctors office but they ran out of the vaccine,” McKee says. “So a caregiver who helps with my daughter got me signed up here with Hospice. So I’m thrilled, I’m thrilled to have it.”
If you fall into the 1A+ category and are having trouble finding a place to get vaccinated, WTOC might be able to help. This link has a list of vaccination sites across Georgia and South Carolina:
