Judge denies second motion for bond in Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glynn County judge has denied bond for a suspect in the Ahmaud Arbery case.
William Roderick “Roddie” Bryan has been denied a second motion for bail after his attorney argued Bryan should have another hearing because of his uncontrolled high blood pressure while in jail.
Bryan took cell phone video of the deadly encounter between Arbery and Travis and Gregory McMichael.
Arbery died after being shot on Feb. 23. But it was the release of the video in May that led to the arrest of Bryan and the McMichael’s. Since then, all three have been held in the Glynn County Jail.
