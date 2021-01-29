Long County hires new football coach

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County has announced their next head football coach: Mike Pfiester.
This is Pfiester’s first head coaching job. He comes to the Blue Tide from South Effingham, where he served as the strength and conditioning coach, assistant head coach and offensive line coach since 2019.
Prior to his stint with the Mustangs, Pfiester spent time at Creekview High, Kennesaw Mountain High School and Woodland High School in Cartersville, and has been in coaching since 2007.
