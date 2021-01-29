Mask mandate extended in Chatham County

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chester Ellis has extended the mask mandate in the county.
The extension will go into effect Feb. 4 at 12 a.m. and last until 11:59 p.m. on March 5 unless further modified or rescinded.
Chairman Ellis issued a continuation of the county-wide State of Emergency order for the ninth time, requiring the use of facial coverings in public spaces, which includes include commercial establishments, public places, government buildings, or any time people gather in groups of 10 or more.
The order says masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth and social distancing of six feet between people is required to the extent it is possible.
